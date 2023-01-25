Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 25

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 25'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 25
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Heart health, interior design and Winterruption.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

 

Medavie Health Services discusses the importance of heart health

Carla Roy with Medavie Health Services says CPR training is important, noting that it can save someone’s life.

Roy says Medavie’s paramedics recertify their CPR training every year.

She added AED’ are very user-friendly but said 911 dispatchers can walk you through compressions and AED use in an emergency.

Click to play video: 'Medavie Health Services discusses the importance of heart health'
Medavie Health Services discusses the importance of heart health

Metric Design talks about making your home your sanctuary

Tamara Bowmaan of Metric Design discusses the importance of making your home feel like a retreat.

Story continues below advertisement

Amy Schauss says there’s a psychology with design that can affect people’s mental health.

Bowmaan said elements like running water, heated floors and comfy blankets can create comfort in your home.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Metric Design talks about making your home your sanctuary'
Metric Design talks about making your home your sanctuary

Local and international acts hit the stage with Winterruption

Aryn Otterbein with Broadway Theatre says it’s giving folks an excuse to get out of the house during the cold, dark winter.

Acts from the Congo, Montreal, Faroe Islands and Mexico will be hitting stages across the city alongside local acts.

Winterruption runs from Thursday, Jan. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 29.

Click to play video: 'Winterruption for Experience Saskatoon'
Winterruption for Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Temperatures near zero with a wintry mix on the way Thursday — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Jan. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 25'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 25
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsWeatherGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMedavie Health ServicesMetric DesignWinterruption
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers