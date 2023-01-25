Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 25

See more sharing options

Heart health, interior design and Winterruption.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medavie Health Services discusses the importance of heart health

Carla Roy with Medavie Health Services says CPR training is important, noting that it can save someone’s life.

Roy says Medavie’s paramedics recertify their CPR training every year.

She added AED’ are very user-friendly but said 911 dispatchers can walk you through compressions and AED use in an emergency.

Metric Design talks about making your home your sanctuary

Tamara Bowmaan of Metric Design discusses the importance of making your home feel like a retreat.

Amy Schauss says there’s a psychology with design that can affect people’s mental health.

Bowmaan said elements like running water, heated floors and comfy blankets can create comfort in your home.

Local and international acts hit the stage with Winterruption

Aryn Otterbein with Broadway Theatre says it’s giving folks an excuse to get out of the house during the cold, dark winter.

Acts from the Congo, Montreal, Faroe Islands and Mexico will be hitting stages across the city alongside local acts.

Winterruption runs from Thursday, Jan. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 29.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Temperatures near zero with a wintry mix on the way Thursday — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Jan. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

