School buses cancelled in Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin on Wednesday due to ‘major’ snow storm

All school buses are cancelled on Wednesday in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin Counties, as well as the red zone, due to heavy snowfall set to impact afternoon routes.

Student Transportation Services issued the cancellations early Wednesday in the wake of a “major winter storm” set to impact southern Ontario into early Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, a snowfall warning remains in effect for London, Ont., and the surrounding region. Total accumulations are expected to reach nearly 15 cm of snow.

Despite school bus cancellations, city of London routes will start on schedule, said the transportation service.

Visit MyBigYellowBus for a full list of cancelled routes.

