Crime

RCMP probing discovery of man’s body in car after minor Vancouver Island crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 6:23 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP on Vancouver Island are investigating the discovery of a deceased man under unusual circumstances.

Port Alberni RCMP were called to an area of Highway 4 near the Taylor River rest area for a minor single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

First responders found the adult male driver uninjured. However, there was also the body of a man in the vehicle.

“The cause of death is under investigation but is not believed to be related to the collision,” police said in a media release, adding they were investigating the circumstances “surrounding the incident.”

“Police do not believe there is any danger to the public regarding this incident.”

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation, and police are in the process of notifying the dead man’s next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

