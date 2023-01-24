Saint-Laurent warehouse that stores raw materials for COVID-19 supplies destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A three-alarm fire that ripped through a building in the Saint-Laurent borough on Monday has been destroyed.

MedSup Medical, a manufacturer and wholesaler of medical protective supplies, including masks, gloves gowns and COVID-19 rapid tests, lost its warehouse that housed raw materials and some finished products in the blaze.

“Our team is dedicated to making sure all the production will keep on going smoothly,” Éric Ethier, president of MedSup Medical, told Global News.

Ethier insists there is no disruption in the supply chain to the company’s clients. The president says MedSup Medical has other warehouses and is in the process of opening a new one near its manufacturing plant.

“It doesn’t affect our production capacity, our production schedule or distribution and there was no finished product at this warehouse,” he said.

MedSup Medical clients, including hospitals, regional health boards and medical clinics, will still receive their personal protective equipment (PPE) as scheduled.

“All these customers, all these clients won’t see any effect on their delivery schedule or on their products,” he said.

The fire started Monday night and it took firefighters until Tuesday morning to extinguish the blaze. More than 100 were on the scene.

No one was inside the building when the fire started but one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The building is adjacent to Highway 13 and near the Trudeau airport.

Local elected representatives were initially worried about safety in the area when the fire began.

“We had concerns because there was the pipeline for jet fuel that ran just under the property. So we were concerned for the airport. Thankfully, nothing happened,” Alan DeSousa, Saint-Laurent borough mayor, told Global News.