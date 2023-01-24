Montreal under snowfall warning, could see up to 25 cm of snow

See more sharing options

Are you ready for another round of snow, Quebec?

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday afternoon ahead of a blast of wintry weather in southern parts of the province. Affected regions include Montreal, Lanaudière and the Eastern Townships.

Those areas could see anywhere between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow starting Wednesday evening.

“Precipitation will diminish in intensity during the day Thursday,” the public weather agency said in its warning. “The snow will be accompanied by moderate winds and will at times give blowing snow.”

Environment Canada advises of quickly changing and worsening travel conditions during that time. Heavy snow may also suddenly limit visibility out on the roads.

“There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas,” the warning reads.

Meanwhile, other areas are under winter storm watches.

The weather agency says commuters in Quebec City should expect a tough commute Thursday morning “due to accumulating snow on roads and low visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.”