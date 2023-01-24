Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal under snowfall warning, could see up to 25 cm of snow

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: January 24, 2023'
Global News Morning weather forecast: January 24, 2023
WATCH: Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Are you ready for another round of snow, Quebec?

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday afternoon ahead of a blast of wintry weather in southern parts of the province. Affected regions include Montreal, Lanaudière and the Eastern Townships.

Those areas could see anywhere between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow starting Wednesday evening.

“Precipitation will diminish in intensity during the day Thursday,” the public weather agency said in its warning. “The snow will be accompanied by moderate winds and will at times give blowing snow.”

Read more: Chinese snow sculptures return to Kirkland — and ‘bigger and better’ than before

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

Environment Canada advises of quickly changing and worsening travel conditions during that time. Heavy snow may also suddenly limit visibility out on the roads.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas,” the warning reads.

Meanwhile, other areas are under winter storm watches.

The weather agency says commuters in Quebec City should expect a tough commute Thursday morning “due to accumulating snow on roads and low visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Click to play video: 'Veteran driving instructor offers winter driving tips'
Veteran driving instructor offers winter driving tips
Environment CanadaSnowfall WarningMontreal weatherMontreal winterQuebec WeatherSouthern QuebecMontreal snowfall warningQuebec snowfall warningQuebec snowfall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers