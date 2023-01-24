Donation box stolen during break-in at Pickering place of worship: police

See more sharing options

A male suspect is wanted after a donation box was stolen during a break-in at a place of worship in Pickering earlier this month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said it happened at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the area of Bayly Street and Liverpool Road.

Police said a donation box that had a “quantity of cash” was stolen during a break and enter.

The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask, police said.

Anyone who has information on the incident was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2533 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.