2 dead, 1 in stable condition after B.C. Interior avalanche

A Monday afternoon avalanche near Mount McCrea, just south of Revelstoke, has claimed the lives of two skiers, while one more is in stable condition.

“Three individuals were caught in the slide with two fully buried and one partially buried,” a press release from CMH Heliskiing read.

“The individuals were located by their transceivers and extracted from the snow.”

CMH Guides attended to two guests who were unresponsive.

They were flown to Kelowna airport and transported to Kelowna General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

RCMP said the third person, a CMH guide, is in serious condition and has been transferred by ground to Kelowna General Hospital from Revelstoke.

The Revelstoke RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroners Service in the investigation.

The avalanche was near the Alkolkolex tenure southeast of Revelstoke near an area known as Chocolate Bunnies . RCMP said Tuesday that a small group of people had been heli-skiing in the area at the time of the avalanche.

View image in full screen Avalanche Canada has said there are several concerning levels of snow in the area. Courtesy: Avalanche Canada

Earlier in the day around 2 p.m., in the Keefer Lake area near Cherryville, there was another avalanche.

Ambulance services drove one patient to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

A non-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety has been warning British Columbians of the “considerable” and “moderate” risks of avalanches for weeks.

Currently, it has a warning, saying that it’s time for “conservative terrain choices.”

“Several concerning layers exist in the snowpack that are producing large human-triggered avalanches,” reads the alert.