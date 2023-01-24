Man charged with unlawful confinement after break-in, fire at Edmonton seniors’ residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a seniors’ residence in Edmonton this week that sent the victim to hospital.

Police told Global News that officers were called to a seniors’ residence in the area of 111 Avenue and 75A Street just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

“It was reported that a 75-year-old resident entered his suite when the suspect reportedly jumped from a closet with a weapon,” police said in an email.

Police said the victim then had some of his personal items stolen and added he was confined “to his suite for a period of time” before a fire started inside the suite, prompting both the victim and the suspect to jump from the residential suite’s window.

Police did not provide details about the fire but said firefighters responded.

“The suspect fled the scene and the resident was treated and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

“Soon after the incident at the senior’s residence, police responded to a residence in the area of 115 Avenue and 81 Street on the report of a suspicious male. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old male suspect.”

Police said the man was arrested and has since been charged with offences that include break and enter, robbery, unlawful confinement and arson.

Police did not release the name of the accused but said investigators do not believe the suspect and resident were known to one another.