Manitoba wellness minister to talk addictions Tuesday from Thunderbird House

Manitoba’s mental health and community wellness minister will be making an announcement about addictions treatment services Tuesday morning.
Sarah Guillemard will speak at 11 a.m. from Thunderbird House, alongside Della Herrera, Dr. Camisha Mayes and peer support worker Britney Easter of the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg and Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM).
Global News will livestream the announcement on this page.
