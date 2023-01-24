Menu

Health

Manitoba wellness minister to talk addictions Tuesday from Thunderbird House

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 11:17 am
Thunderbird House. View image in full screen
Thunderbird House. Global News / File

Manitoba’s mental health and community wellness minister will be making an announcement about addictions treatment services Tuesday morning.

Sarah Guillemard will speak at 11 a.m. from Thunderbird House, alongside Della Herrera, Dr. Camisha Mayes and peer support worker Britney Easter of the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg and Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM).

Read more: Manitoba funding to addiction prevention, harm reduction ‘a start,’ organizations say

Read next: ‘Fill-the-gaps’ programs can’t replace Liberal promise of pharmacare, advocates say

Global News will livestream the announcement on this page.

