Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by vehicle in London, Ont.

Police continue to investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian in London, Ont., on Monday evening.

The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road near Watmar Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the involved driver remained at the scene.

Hamilton Road was previously closed in both directions between Meadowlily Road North and Watmar Avenue but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.