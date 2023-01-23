Man arrested following assault on woman in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested following an assault on a woman in Portage La Praire, Man., RCMP say.

On Jan. 20 at 4 p.m., RCMP say they responded to an assault in the 100 block of 5th Avenue Northeast in Portage La Prairie.

Officers found the suspect in the area and he was arrested without incident.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, did not require medical attention, police say.

Police say a search of the man resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm.

A 20-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged and remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement