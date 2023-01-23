Menu

Crime

Man arrested following assault on woman in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 6:19 pm
Photo of the seized weapon from Portage La Prairie RCMP. View image in full screen
Photo of the seized weapon from Portage La Prairie RCMP. RMCP

A man has been arrested following an assault on a woman in Portage La Praire, Man., RCMP say.

On Jan. 20 at 4 p.m., RCMP say they responded to an assault in the 100 block of 5th Avenue Northeast in Portage La Prairie.

Officers found the suspect in the area and he was arrested without incident.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, did not require medical attention, police say.

Police say a search of the man resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm.

A 20-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged and remains in custody.

Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe
CrimeRCMPManitobaAssaultPortage la PrairieManitoba crimegun seized
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

