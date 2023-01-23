Menu

Politics

BC Greens name high-profile surgeon as second deputy leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2023 5:12 pm
The BC Greens have named their second deputy leader, in a move leader Sonia Furstenau says is key to preparing for the next election. Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, BC Green deputy leader, appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Green Party *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
The BC Greens have named their second deputy leader, in a move leader Sonia Furstenau says is key to preparing for the next election. Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, BC Green deputy leader, appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Green Party *MANDATORY CREDIT*. TPH

The British Columbia Green Party has named a second deputy leader in a move leader Sonia Furstenau says is key to preparing for the next provincial election.

Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi is the former chief of pediatric cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at BC Children’s Hospital and has been an outspoken critic of the government’s health-care policy.

Furstenau says the party’s leadership team, which includes deputy leader Lisa Gunderson and Green member of the legislature Adam Olsen, is core to building its base of supporters ahead of whenever the next election is called.

Gandhi says problems in health care are at the forefront of people’s worries in the province and the public hasn’t been educated properly about the risks of COVID-19.

He says the province doesn’t have an appropriate clean air strategy, has weak messaging around personal protection and has a deficient COVID-19 testing system.

Gandhi told a news conference that he hasn’t decided yet whether he will run in the next election.

BC Greens push premier to make life more affordable for persons living with disabilities

 

