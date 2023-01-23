RCMP says death of 51-year-old from God’s Lake Narrows, Man. is a homicide

God’s Lake Narrows, Man. RCMP say the death of a 51-year-old is being treated as a homicide.
On Monday at 3:30 a.m., officers received a report of an injured man who had been taken to the nursing station.
Officers went to the nursing station and found the man who had been pronounced dead.
RCMP are saying his death is being treated as a homicide.
God’s Lake Narrows RCMP, along with RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services, continue to investigate.
