Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario Liberals set to file ethics complaint over Ford government Greenbelt deal

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford government faces 2 probes into Greenbelt decision'
Ford government faces 2 probes into Greenbelt decision
RELATED: Both Ontario's auditor general and integrity commissioner have signalled the beginning of investigations into the Ford government's decision to open portions of the Greenbelt for development.

The Ford government could be facing an additional ethics complaint into the controversial Greenbelt land swap as another political party is preparing to ask the Integrity Commissioner of Ontario for an expanded inquiry.

Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake launched an inquiry into whether Housing Minister Steve Clark traded insider information on the Greenbelt deal before the announcement was made public — an accusation that the government has strongly denied.

The complaint was mainly based on allegations and evidence provided by incoming NDP leader Marit Stiles who pointed the finger at the CEO of the Ontario Homebuilders Association, who previously served as chief of staff to Minister Clark.

Read more: Ontario integrity commissioner, auditor general launch probes into Greenbelt decision

Read next: ArriveCan contracting appears ‘illogical’ and ‘inefficient,’ Trudeau says

On Monday, the Ontario Liberals told Global News the party is also preparing to file a detailed complaint to the integrity commissioner about members of the Ford government and their relationship with developers.

Story continues below advertisement

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said the complaint centers around “the direct relationship between the government, its ministers, other parties in the government and people who benefitted greatly from the decisions that were made.”

Fraser said the party could take another two weeks to file the complaint to guarantee that the request for an inquiry isn’t tossed out.

Read more: Ontario opposition parties ask auditor general to probe Greenbelt moves

Read next: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin cleared in military review of sexual misconduct allegation

A similar request to investigate Premier Doug Ford alongside Minister Clark, made by Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, was declined because the complaint didn’t include evidence for the commissioner to act on.

Trending Now

Fraser said the Liberals are trying to avoid a similar fate.

“You’ve gotta ask the right questions, you’ve got to provide the right evidence and rationale to ensure that your complaints can be investigated,” Fraser told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Ford government faces 2 probes into Greenbelt decision'
Ford government faces 2 probes into Greenbelt decision

The Liberal said they’ve narrowed down the complaint to “individuals currently in government” but couldn’t confirm whether Premier Ford would be the subject of the request.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear what, if any, penalties would be handed down if the integrity commissioner determined that portions of the Members’ Integrity Act were breached.

Read more: Environmental group takes Ontario to court over plan to expand Hamilton’s boundary

Read next: Alberta Justice says probe uncovered no evidence of emails between Smith’s office, Crown prosecutors

A spokesperson for the commissioner said there could be four outcomes including: no penalty; a reprimand; that the member’s right to vote in the Ontario legislature could be suspended; and that the member’s seat could be declared vacant.

“If the Commissioner recommends that a penalty be imposed, the Legislative Assembly may approve the recommendation and order that the penalty be imposed, or may reject the recommendation, in which case no penalty will be imposed,” the spokesperson added.

With Premier Ford commanding an 83 seat majority, a legislature-imposed sanction on a sitting member of the government could easily be swatted down.

On Friday Premier Ford defended his Housing Minister and said he’s “confident no one gave anyone a heads-up.”

Ontario’s Auditor General has opened a value-for-money probe into the sale of Greenbelt lands.

The Ontario Provincial Police has yet to reveal whether it will launch a full-scale investigation.

Ontario politicsFord governmentOntario Liberalshousing crisisOntario Liberal partySteve Clarkintegrity commissionerGreenbeltJohn FraserOntario greenbeltOntario integrity commissionerOntario Greenbelt investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers