Crime

Regina police say 3 young girls involved in break and enter

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 2:06 pm
The Regina Police Service arrested a 12-year-old girl in connection to a Sunday night break-in.
A Regina restaurant break-in on Sunday night led to the arrest of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Regina Police Service.

Officers said they were dispatched around 9:13 p.m. to a business on the 700 block of Albert Street after receiving information about three young girls as potential suspects.

Police found a window had been broken with a fire extinguisher and that alcohol had been consumed.

The three suspects were found, but two of the girls were under the age of 12 and couldn’t be charged.

The third suspect, a 12-year-old girl, was charged with breaking and entering.

The girl was released on an undertaking and will appear in Youth Court on March 6.

