Man in critical condition after head-on collision in Montreal

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
It happened just before 9:15 a.m. on Notre-Dame Street, near the intersection of Davidson Street.
Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the man was injured when the vehicle he was driving crashed head-on into an oncoming transport truck.
He was unconscious during his transport to hospital.
Dubuc said he remains in critical but stable condition.
The driver of the truck, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured in the collision.
Dubuc said it appears the vehicle somehow ended up in the lane of oncoming traffic.
Collision experts were at the scene to determine what caused the crash.
Notre-Dame Street was closed in both directions between Alphonse-D.-Roy Street and Pie-IX Boulevard to allow for the investigation.
