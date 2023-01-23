Winter ‘making a comeback’ with 2 snowstorms possible in southern Ontario this week

Send this page to someone via email

Winter is “making a comeback” with two snowstorms possible in southern Ontario this week, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says, including one mid-week that could significantly impact travel.

Farnell said the first system will track north from Texas with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

“Snow will begin on Wednesday after the morning commute and intensify through the mid-to-late afternoon and continue into very early Thursday morning,” Farnell said.

“With temperatures initially near freezing in the GTA and back to the southwest, wet snow is likely and it could briefly mix with rain.”

Colder air will filter in, however, making the snow lighter.

“This will lead to increased blowing snow as winds could gust to 60km/h,” Farnell said.

“The Wednesday commute home will be challenging to say the least.”

Environment Canada has placed a large swath of southern Ontario under a special weather statement ahead of the system Wednesday, covering areas from Windsor up to Ottawa.

Farnell said around 15 cm is expected for areas along the Highway 401 corridor from Windsor to Cornwall, with local amounts of 20 cm or more possible.

Conditions will improve on Thursday, but cold air will stick around, Farnell added.

“There’s the potential for another winter storm this weekend with heavier snow possible Sunday,” he said.

“It’s still too early to dive into potential accumulations with that one.”

Snow is expected to fall over southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday! ❄️ Here is a first look at the approximate time of arrival of the system on Wednesday.

View the special weather statement here 👉 https://t.co/VKkSKU3O87#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/IzFbyNagqY — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 23, 2023