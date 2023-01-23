Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta-wide ‘network outage’ affecting 811, among other AHS services

By Stephanie Swensrude Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 12:39 pm
Alberta Health Services logo and office in South Edmonton. On Thursday, January 20, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Services logo and office in South Edmonton. On Thursday, January 20, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. A province-wide network outage is affecting some health services in Alberta Health Services (AHS) facilities, according to a tweet from AHS Monday. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A provincewide network outage is affecting some health services in Alberta Health Services facilities, according to a tweet from AHS Monday.

On Monday morning, AHS said 811 was “available in a limited capacity” and wait times for Health Link would be longer than usual.

Emergency Medical Services dispatch is functioning with back-up procedures and calls to 911 were not affected, AHS said. Those with an emergency were asked to call 911.

“Our teams are currently using downtime procedures, which are immediately put in place if an electronic system isn’t available,” AHS said in a statement. “This ensures we can continue to provide patient care.”

Trending Now

According to AHS, “all clinical systems and Connect Care applications are down.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working to restore service and will provide updates as soon as possible,” said AHS.

Read more: 4 Alberta mayors call for inquiry into EMS system outage

Read next: Whistleblowers allege U of T data project collected 600K patient records without consent

Alberta Health Services8-1-1 down albertaahs downahs network outageahs system downalberta network outagehealthlink down alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers