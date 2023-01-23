Alberta-wide ‘network outage’ affecting 811, among other AHS services

Send this page to someone via email

A provincewide network outage is affecting some health services in Alberta Health Services facilities, according to a tweet from AHS Monday.

On Monday morning, AHS said 811 was “available in a limited capacity” and wait times for Health Link would be longer than usual.

Emergency Medical Services dispatch is functioning with back-up procedures and calls to 911 were not affected, AHS said. Those with an emergency were asked to call 911.

“Our teams are currently using downtime procedures, which are immediately put in place if an electronic system isn’t available,” AHS said in a statement. “This ensures we can continue to provide patient care.”

According to AHS, “all clinical systems and Connect Care applications are down.”

We are currently experiencing a province-wide network outage which is impacting some services. 8-1-1 Health Link is unable to receive calls at this time. If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1. We are working to restore service and will provide updates as soon as possible. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) January 23, 2023

“We are working to restore service and will provide updates as soon as possible,” said AHS.