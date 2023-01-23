Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

S&P/TSX composite posts triple digit advance, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2023 11:39 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ

TORONTO — Strength in the technology, industrial and energy sectors helped Canada’s main stock index post a triple-digit gain, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.66 points at 20,608.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 380.45 points at 33,755.94. The S&P 500 index was up 58.56 points at 4,031.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 231.96 points at 11,372.39.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.73 cents US compared with 74.51 cents US on Friday.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite posts gain Friday; U.S. markets rally on tech

Read next: Russia warns West of ‘global catastrophe’ for arming Ukraine

The March crude oil contract was up 78 cents at US$82.42 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$3.34 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was down US$1.40 at US$1,926.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.26 a pound.

stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeDow JonesS&P/TSX composite indextoronto stocksToronto stock marketstocks torontotsx toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers