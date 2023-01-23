Peterborough woman accused of bilking employer out of $230,000: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing several fraud charges following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in late March 2022, police were informed of suspected fraudulent purchases and cheques in connection with a woman’s employment.

Police say the acts totalled $230,000.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 51-year-old Peterborough woman on Jan. 20.

The woman was charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, four counts of using a forged document, and one count each of falsifying books and documents, using a document without authority, and fraudulent concealment.

Police on Monday said the accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Jan. 20.