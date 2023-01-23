Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman accused of bilking employer out of $230,000: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 11:57 am
Peterborough police say a woman is accused of bilking her employer out of $230,000 via purchases and cheques. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a woman is accused of bilking her employer out of $230,000 via purchases and cheques. File / Global News

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing several fraud charges following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in late March 2022, police were informed of suspected fraudulent purchases and cheques in connection with a woman’s employment.

Police say the acts totalled $230,000.

Trending Now

The investigation led to the arrest of a 51-year-old Peterborough woman on Jan. 20.

The woman was charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, four counts of using a forged document, and one count each of falsifying books and documents, using a document without authority, and fraudulent concealment.

Police on Monday said the accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Jan. 20.

