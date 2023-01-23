New digital pass for local attractions launched: Tourism Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Tourism Winnipeg’s new digital pass launched Monday to boost visitation to local attractions.

The Winnipeg Attractions Pass is a new program that will run throughout the year and beyond, and includes up to five destinations.

“We have world-class destinations and the Winnipeg Attractions Pass is an excellent way to discover or rediscover what we have to offer,” said Tyler Walsh, director of marketing at Economic Development Winnipeg.

Additionally, the pass allows up to 35 per cent off on individual admissions to help Winnipeggers save.

“We know that Winnipeggers love a good deal, so if you’re local and looking for adventure, this is an amazing way to see Winnipeg’s wonders,” Walsh said.

The five local attractions include a one-or three-day pass for admission to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, FortWhyte Alive, Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, Royal Canadian Mint, and The Manitoba Museum.

“When we reached out to our attraction partners, they were very excited to take part in this initiative,” Walsh said.

“There are other major destinations utilizing the technology to deliver similar programs, from experiences in Toronto to Las Vegas.

“The Winnipeg Attractions Pass is one-of-its-kind in our city, and we couldn’t be happier to launch it and deliver great savings to visitors and locals.”

Winnipeggers can purchase the pass online without having to download an app.

The pass is supported by Travel Manitoba, which has launched a series of Manitoba passes, including a Manitoba Brew Pass and an Explore Churchill Pass.

“We cannot wait to see how passholders take advantage of this great deal and challenge themselves,” Walsh said.

“The pass will make for an awesome spring break with the kids or a wonderful few days hosting visitors.”