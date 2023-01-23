Police warn public of fake taxi scam in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are warning the public after two people reportedly had their debit cards stolen in what’s believed to be a fake taxi scam.

Local authorities said a man from Fergus was leaving a business on Woodlawn Road around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was reportedly approached by another man who said he was trying to take a taxi, however, he only had cash and the driver was demanding to be paid with a card.

Police said the victim agreed to pay $7 on his debit card and received $10 in return.

Then an hour later, when the man tried to use his debit card, he learned he was handed back the wrong card.

Police said they received a call later that night from a woman who told them she had a similar experience with the two men.

The woman told investigators she quickly realized she had been handed the wrong debit card. Police say she cancelled the card before the pair could use it.

The supposed customer is described as six feet tall and in the first incident wore a blue jacket with a fur hood. In the second incident, police said he wore a hoodie.

The driver is described as a man in his 50s.

Police said both men were in a white or silver Toyota Camry with a taxi sign on the roof, but there were no other markings.