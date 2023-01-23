Chinese snow sculptures return to Kirkland — and ‘bigger and better’ than before

Send this page to someone via email

Just in time for the Lunar New Year celebrations, artist Shufeng Zhang has made his return, crafting massive snow sculptures.

The Kirkland resident has made the most of the latest snowfall building up his spectacular creations.

For the past three years, Zhang has made it a tradition to transform his Kirkland front lawn into a garden gallery of statues made of snow.

“All summer so many people told me they are looking forward to my snow sculptures, so I had do it again,” Zhang said.

Behind schedule due to the unseasonal weather, two new sculptures arrived to dazzle the public.

The crowd favourites, a dancing dragon along with the pike-wielding army general, have made their return.

With sculptures measuring between 10 and four metres in length, Zhang says he plans on focusing on quality and not quantity this year.

“They are going to be bigger and better. More professional sculptures — the amount is not important,” Zhang said.

A local celebrity on the Kirkland streets, Zhang says he has received both praise from onlookers and tools and assistance from his neighbours.

“It’s museum-worthy,” said Kirkland resident Ken Falconer before taking a picture.

“You see this in a winter carnival but you don’t often see this on a residential street.”

Volunteers have begun helping the artist in the back-breaking work, filling and lifting the snow cast blocks.

“They encourage me, my neighbours and my community. I’m very happy. I am proud of my sculptures,” Zhang said.

This year Zhang will be expanding his canvas, carving a snow sculpture in Meades park, partnering up with the city of Kirkland for the upcoming carnival event.

City crews Monday were filling the plywood casts for the upcoming weekend festivities, where families will be able to carve their own masterpieces.

“It’s an honour, I hope more people will see my sculptures,” Zhang said.