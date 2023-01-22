Rainfall, snowfall warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning that parts of Nova Scotia could have rainfall combined with melting snow Sunday night into Monday.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg, Halifax, Guysborough, Richmond and Cape Breton counties.

The warning said precipitation will begin as snow on Sunday night, except along the Atlantic coast where it is expected to begin as rain.

“Snow inland is expected to change to rain at times heavy Monday morning. Rain at times heavy will taper to showers Monday afternoon over western areas and over eastern areas Monday evening,” it said.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Twenty-five to 40 millimetres of rain is expected.

Snowfall warnings

Environment Canada also issued snowfall warnings for parts of northern Nova Scotia, with 20 to 25 centimetres of snow expected overnight Sunday into Tuesday morning.

It said in a snowfall warning for Cumberland County North and Cobequid Pass that snow will begin Sunday night, becoming heavy at times Monday morning.

“Snow is expected to persist Monday night and end Tuesday morning,” it said, adding that there is also a risk of freezing rain on Monday.

The weather agency also issued special weather statements for Annapolis, Kings and Colchester counties, where 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.