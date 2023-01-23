Police investigate assault by trio near Lindsay Recreation Complex

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a reported assault near the Lindsay Recreation Complex early Friday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, the victim reported they were walking in the area of the complex on Adelaide Street South when they were assaulted by three people.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No description of the suspects was provided by police.

Anyone with information contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or provide tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.