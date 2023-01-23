Menu

Crime

Police investigate assault by trio near Lindsay Recreation Complex

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 11:08 am
Police in Lindsay are investigating a reported assault near the Lindsay Recreation Complex on Jan. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating a reported assault near the Lindsay Recreation Complex on Jan. 20, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a reported assault near the Lindsay Recreation Complex early Friday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, the victim reported they were walking in the area of the complex on Adelaide Street South when they were assaulted by three people.

Read more: $5,000 worth of video game cartridges stolen from Kent Street business in Lindsay: police

Read next: Russia warns West of ‘global catastrophe’ for arming Ukraine

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No description of the suspects was provided by police.

Anyone with information contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or provide tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

