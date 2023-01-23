Saskatoon woman dead after Monday house fire

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 79-year-old Saskatoon woman is dead after flames engulfed a home on the 2000 block of 37th Street West early Monday.

The Saskatoon Police Service said officers tried to locate residents in the home around 1:30 a.m.

The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished the fire and found the woman, who they believe was the sole occupant of the home, dead.

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.