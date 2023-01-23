Menu

Fire

Saskatoon woman dead after Monday house fire

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 11:07 am
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
A 79-year-old woman is dead after a house was engulfed in flames early Monday. File / Global News

A 79-year-old Saskatoon woman is dead after flames engulfed a home on the 2000 block of 37th Street West early Monday.

The Saskatoon Police Service said officers tried to locate residents in the home around 1:30 a.m.

The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished the fire and found the woman, who they believe was the sole occupant of the home, dead.

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

