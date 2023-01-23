Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 23rd

See more sharing options

Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp and staying motivated with your new year’s resolutions.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

MP Brad Redekopp introduces bill to address skilled labour shortage

MP Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp has introduced a private members bill that he says will help address a skilled labour shortage.

Redekopp says it will streamline skilled immigrant credential recognition.

He joins Chris Carr to discuss the bill ahead of the resumption of Parliament on Jan. 30.

4:07 MP Brad Redekopp introduces bill to address skilled labour shortage

Staying motivated with new year’s resolutions

Many of us were starting 2023 with some great ideas on how to live better with some new year’s resolutions.

Dr. Adam Stacey, an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan Psychology Clinic, shares his thoughts on setting and maintaining realistic goals.

He also has tips to help us make sure there is some staying power behind those commitments.

4:18 Staying motivated with new year’s resolutions

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 23

Wintery mix in store — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Jan. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.