2 hospitalized after serious Elgin County crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a serious collision in Elgin County over the weekend.

The crash at Wonderland Road, between Shorlea Line and Ferguson Line, was reported Sunday at about 5:40 p.m.

According to OPP, both vehicles were occupied by lone drivers and both were taken to hospital for unknown injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

“If you are travelling, please stay clear of this section of the roadway as it will be closed, and also the roads are icy and slick,” said Const. Brett Phair with Elgin County OPP in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday evening.

“We’ve been out all day with vehicles going in the ditch or other collisions, so please take your time and get where you’re going safely.”

