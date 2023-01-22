Menu

Canada

Evacuation order remains for Keremeos residents displaced by rockslide

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 7:10 pm
A large boulder crashed into a trailer at Eagle RV Park. The trailer was one of two structures damaged in a rockslide last week. View image in full screen
A large boulder crashed into a trailer at Eagle RV Park. The trailer was one of two structures damaged in a rockslide last week. Global News

Dozens of Keremeos, B.C., residents remain on an evacuation order following a rockslide last week.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) says they are awaiting the final engineering report on the rockslide.

“A summary indicates there is still risk to life due to cooling and warming temperatures, creating an opportunity for freeze-thaw conditions that could contribute to further rock fall,” read an RDOS update on Friday.

Read more: Evacuation order lingers for Keremeos residents displaced by slide

An evacuation order was issued on Monday for residents of nearby Eagle RV Park and Campground. They have been unable to return home since then.

“Please stay clear of the property on Evacuation Order until further notice,” said the RDOS.

According to the RDOS, security remains on site to protect properties under evacuation. Any evacuees who require access to their property are being asked to make a formal request through the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre by calling 250-486-1890.

