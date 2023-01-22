London’s BMO Centre receives $150,000 grant for recovery from COVID impact

Send this page to someone via email

The London Optimist Sports Centre has been awarded $150,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The centre, also known as BMO Centre, was awarded the grant to support its recovery from income loss due to COVID-19.

“We’re so grateful for the Ontario Trillium Foundation grant and how it helped us navigate our way through some very challenging times,” said Tom Partalas, president and general manager of the London Optimist Centre.

“Thanks to the Ontario Trillium Grant, we had the financial breathing room we needed to provide a safe and healthy environment while meeting the sporting needs of the youth in our community,” he continued.

The funding also allows for the purchase of more equipment and supplies, and the addition of more programs.