Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

London’s BMO Centre receives $150,000 grant for recovery from COVID impact

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 22, 2023 12:16 pm
London's BMO Centre, located at Rectory and Little Simcoe streets.
London's BMO Centre, located at Rectory and Little Simcoe streets. Google Maps

The London Optimist Sports Centre has been awarded $150,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The centre, also known as BMO Centre, was awarded the grant to support its recovery from income loss due to COVID-19.

“We’re so grateful for the Ontario Trillium Foundation grant and how it helped us navigate our way through some very challenging times,” said Tom Partalas, president and general manager of the London Optimist Centre.

Read more: Londoners cheer on as Canada plays first World Cup match in decades

Read next: Monterey Park shooting: Manhunt underway in California after 10 killed at dance club

“Thanks to the Ontario Trillium Grant, we had the financial breathing room we needed to provide a safe and healthy environment while meeting the sporting needs of the youth in our community,” he continued.

Trending Now

The funding also allows for the purchase of more equipment and supplies, and the addition of more programs.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'World Cup inspiring youth soccer in Edmonton'
World Cup inspiring youth soccer in Edmonton
LondonSoccerBMOGrantBMO CentreCOVID recoveryOntario Trillium FoundationBMO Centre London grant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers