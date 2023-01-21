Menu

U.S. News

More classified docs found at Biden’s home by U.S. Justice Department: lawyer

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 21, 2023 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'California storms: Biden tours devastated state, says rebuilding will ‘take years’'
California storms: Biden tours devastated state, says rebuilding will ‘take years’
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke Thursday in Santa Clara County, Calif. after touring some of the devastated areas from the recent storms that have pummeled large portions of the state. "It's going to take years to rebuild -- got to rebuild better," Biden said adding that he signed a federal order on Wednesday in which the government will cover 100 per cent of the costs to remove debris.

The Justice Department discovered more classified documents during a Friday search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.

Some of the classified documents and “surrounding materials” dated from Biden’s tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.

The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.

The president offered access “to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material,” Bauer said.

Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Biden’s classified documents: Republicans threaten investigation, lawyers defend circumstances'
Biden’s classified documents: Republicans threaten investigation, lawyers defend circumstances

The documents join a group of other classified government records previously discovered this month at Biden’s Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office that he maintained at a Washington, D.C., think tank after ending his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration in 2017.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Joel Schectman Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Donald TrumpJoe BidenWhite HouseUS Newsclassified documents joe bidenclassified docs donald trumpdonald trump classified docsjoe biden classifed docsjoe biden classifed documents
© 2023 Reuters

