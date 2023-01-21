Menu

Canada

In photos: Memorial smudge walk against suicide and addictions held in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 6:28 pm
Hundreds gathered in the streets of Regina to remember those who have been lost to addiction and for those who are still fighting. View image in full screen
Hundreds gathered in the streets of Regina to remember those who have been lost to addiction and for those who are still fighting. Andrew Benson / Global News

It was an emotional day in the Queen City as hundreds of residents made their way through the downtown streets of Regina in a memorial smudge walk.

The gathering was a day to mourn those who have been lost to addictions and suicide. It was originally started last year by Pamela Belanger in honour of her son Vernon, who died of an overdose at age 35 on Jan. 21, 2021.

Now every year on January 21, a smudge walk will be held. Smudging involves the burning of sacred herbs and is a ceremony practiced by some Indigenous peoples in the Americas. It is meant to purify or cleanse the soul.

Names of the fallen were printed on purple butterflies as family members carried them through the streets.

Global News was there to capture the day.

110
Pamela Belanger and her family led the smudge walk and awareness campaign through the downtown streets of Regina, as it was the death of her son that began the journey. View image in gallery mode
Pamela Belanger and her family led the smudge walk and awareness campaign through the downtown streets of Regina, as it was the death of her son that began the journey. Andrew Benson / Global News
210
Residents of all different ethnicities and background were in attendance Saturday, as each one of them celebrated and mourned community members who have passed away. View image in gallery mode
Residents of all different ethnicities and background were in attendance Saturday, as each one of them celebrated and mourned community members who have passed away. Andrew Benson / Global News
310
Names of the fallen were printed on purple butterflies that family members carried down Broad Street then onto Victoria Avenue to Victoria Park. View image in gallery mode
Names of the fallen were printed on purple butterflies that family members carried down Broad Street then onto Victoria Avenue to Victoria Park. Andrew Benson / Global News
410
The walk followed behind a truck where three Indigenous men sang a song to honour those who have died from suicide and overdoses. View image in gallery mode
The walk followed behind a truck where three Indigenous men sang a song to honour those who have died from suicide and overdoses. Andrew Benson / Global News
510
The message organizers kept spreading throughout the day: "Love will heal us.". View image in gallery mode
The message organizers kept spreading throughout the day: "Love will heal us.". Andrew Benson / Global News
610
Families of all ages could be seen together after a difficult day of mourning. View image in gallery mode
Families of all ages could be seen together after a difficult day of mourning. Andrew Benson / Global News
710
At the front of the walk, smudging took place as people look to heal. View image in gallery mode
At the front of the walk, smudging took place as people look to heal. Andrew Benson / Global News
810
Shylo Stevenson, a member of the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy community held a feather throughout the walk, as he remembered his own fallen family member. View image in gallery mode
Shylo Stevenson, a member of the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy community held a feather throughout the walk, as he remembered his own fallen family member. Andrew Benson / Global News
910
As the walk returned to the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy, the emotions were heavy for everyone involved. View image in gallery mode
As the walk returned to the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy, the emotions were heavy for everyone involved. Andrew Benson / Global News
1010
The smudge walk finished with a feast at the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy, where everyone was treated to soup, bannock and more. View image in gallery mode
The smudge walk finished with a feast at the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy, where everyone was treated to soup, bannock and more. Andrew Benson / Global News
