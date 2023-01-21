In photos: Memorial smudge walk against suicide and addictions held in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

It was an emotional day in the Queen City as hundreds of residents made their way through the downtown streets of Regina in a memorial smudge walk.

The gathering was a day to mourn those who have been lost to addictions and suicide. It was originally started last year by Pamela Belanger in honour of her son Vernon, who died of an overdose at age 35 on Jan. 21, 2021.

Now every year on January 21, a smudge walk will be held. Smudging involves the burning of sacred herbs and is a ceremony practiced by some Indigenous peoples in the Americas. It is meant to purify or cleanse the soul.

Names of the fallen were printed on purple butterflies as family members carried them through the streets.

