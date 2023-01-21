Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Newfoundland’s ambulance strike already affecting patients as winter storm bears down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2023 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Future of healthcare top-of-mind at Halifax Chamber of Commerce forum'
Future of healthcare top-of-mind at Halifax Chamber of Commerce forum
The future of healthcare was on the table today at a forum hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce. The health minister and CEO of Nova Scotia Health faced questions on the future of care in the province in front of a packed audience. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.

A paramedic in central Newfoundland says patients are already waiting longer for care after ambulance workers in parts of the province walked off the job Friday.

Michael Tiller, a paramedic based in the central town of New-Wes-Valley, says his team responded to calls Friday night in areas normally serviced by the ambulance workers now on strike.

He says in an interview that one patient waited about 20 extra minutes for an ambulance as members of the local volunteer fire department administered oxygen to keep them stable.

Read more: Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won’t work due to lack of beds

Read next: COVID-19 in China: Expert says 80% of population have been infected

Tiller, who is also New-Wes-Valley’s mayor, says with the town’s two ambulances now covering a larger area, people could be waiting more than an hour and a half for help to arrive.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

About 120 paramedics, dispatchers and other first responders employed by Fewer’s Ambulance Service went on strike Friday at noon  seeking higher wages and a better pension plan.

The strike comes as a winter storm bears down on parts of eastern Newfoundland and is expected to dump up to 60 centimeters of snow on parts of the island’s Avalon Peninsula.

Click to play video: 'Canada close to health-care deal with provinces amid ongoing crisis: Duclos'
Canada close to health-care deal with provinces amid ongoing crisis: Duclos

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.

ParamedicsParamedics strikeFewer's Ambulance ServiceFewer's Ambulance Service strikeNewfoundland paramedics strikeNL health careNL paramedics strike
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers