Politics

Manitobans to have say on budget through town halls, community meetings

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 10:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitobans to have say on budget through town halls, community meetings'
Manitobans to have say on budget through town halls, community meetings
The province has announced the dates and times for telephone town hall engagement sessions and in-person public meetings meant for Manitobans to give feedback on what the province's priorities should be.

Manitobans will get to share their two cents on how the government spends money in the upcoming budget.

The province has announced the dates and times for telephone town hall engagement sessions and in-person public meetings meant for Manitobans to give feedback on what the province’s priorities should be.

Four in-person sessions will be held:

Winnipeg – January 30 at RBC Convention Centre, 6 p.m.

Steinbach – January 31 at Days Inn, 6 p.m.

Brandon – February 6 at Victoria Inn , 6 p.m.

Thompson – February 9 at Best Western, 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Opposition calls delay in budget preparations sign of ongoing government ‘chaos’

There will also be three regional telephone town halls:

Winnipeg – February 7 at 6 p.m.

Rural – February 8 at 5 p.m.

North – February 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating can register at https://engagemb.ca/budget-2023

The province normally announces these dates in the fall, holds the hearings starting in late November or early December, and produces a budget in March or April.

No word on when the 2023 provincial budget will be tabled.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

