Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Drug poisoning deaths down in Alberta compared to 2021, proportion of opioid deaths up

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 9:20 pm
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Dec. 23, 2017. View image in full screen
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Dec. 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Drug poisoning deaths in Alberta have once again surpassed the 1,300 mark for a third year in a row.

Data updated this month from the Alberta substance use surveillance system show there were 1,443 drug poisoning deaths in the province from January to November 2022, 1,347 of which were caused by opioids.

“While each life lost to addiction is one too many, we are cautiously optimistic about the continued downward trend since the peak in late 2021,” Colin Aitchison, press secretary for Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Nicholas Milliken, said in a statement.

Read more: Calgary man in recovery offers hope to addicts as opioid poisonings escalate

Read next: Air Canada says no, then gives customer credit after booking error

In November 2022, 123 drug poisoning deaths were tallied, 121 of which were opioid-related. That’s down from November 2021’s 191 and 173, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

“Additionally, hospitalizations and emergency department visits related to opioid addiction are at their lowest point since the start of the pandemic, and have decreased 39 per cent and 40 per cent respectively since peaking in late 2021,” Aitchison said.

“Our government will continue to improve access to addiction treatment and recovery supports by building recovery-oriented systems of care to save more lives and drive deaths down further.

Last year’s 11-month total surpasses the 2020 total of 1,387 drug poisoning deaths and 1,184 opioid-related deaths, but short of 2021’s record deaths of 1,842 and 1,621, respectively.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton outreach team says drug poisonings becoming more challenging to reverse'
Edmonton outreach team says drug poisonings becoming more challenging to reverse

But a year-over-year trend has appeared: a larger proportion of the drug poisonings have been by opioids.

Trending Now

In 2019, 78 per cent of the drug poisoning deaths were attributed to opioids.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2022 to November, 93 per cent were from opioids, and a stepwise increase was seen in the intervening years.

Read more: Report finds ‘unintentional poisoning’ is leading cause of ER visits for homeless Albertans

Read next: ‘Is this real?’: Quick pick the key to $60M Lotto Max jackpot for Richmond Hill woman

A record was set in the latest data released by the province: the number of community site naloxone kits given out in the third quarter of 2022. The 34,306 given out in Q3 2022 at community sites surpassed the Q3 2021 total of 33,943.

And the self-reported reversals in the province also set a record in 2022 to Q3: 16,459, compared to 15,771 in all of 2021.

Naloxone is a fast-acting drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Health Canada says naloxone can restore breathing within two to five minutes, and is usually administered by nasal spray or injection.

Click to play video: 'Alberta harm reduction advocates criticize latest opioid numbers: ‘It’s far too early to really celebrate’'
Alberta harm reduction advocates criticize latest opioid numbers: ‘It’s far too early to really celebrate’
Story continues below advertisement

As part of the provincial government’s “recovery-oriented system,” the province recently rolled out public safety and community response task forces for Edmonton and Calgary.

Albertans can access the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP) at 1-844-383-7688, which provides free, same-day access to addiction medicine specialists seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The province also launched the Digital Overdose Response System virtual app that connects users to emergency responders if they don’t respond to an alert.

AlbertaAlberta GovernmentAlberta opioid crisisDrug PoisoningAlberta opioid deathsAlberta drug poisoningAlberta drug poisoning deaths
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers