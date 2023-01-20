Passengers involved in fatal bus crash on the Okanagan Connector raise safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers involved in the fatal Ebus crash on Christmas Eve are raising concerns about what happened that night, and the warning signs prior to the crash.

The crash happened on the Okanagan Connector, killing four passengers and injuring dozens more.

“How come there weren’t more precautionary steps taken into place, how come there wasn’t more available rest time,” said Tyler Midgley, who was involved in the crash.

“Especially on Christmas Eve. We didn’t need to get there now, we just wanted to get there eventually.”

BC Highway Patrol confirmed Friday all the witnesses involved have been interviewed and they’re waiting for other agencies to send their reports, detailing what happened that evening.

According to passengers, the bus slid several times prior to the crash, leading them to believe the driver may have been going too fast for the road conditions.

“There were about three times before the accident where the driver would, not slam on his brake, but press his brake pretty hard and we were actually sliding a bit,” said Gurkamal Rathore, who was involved in the crash.

“That happened about three times and then the fourth time is when the crash happened.”

After the accident occurred, Midgley says the driver didn’t appear properly trained for a crash to this extent, adding the driver did not immediately jump into action to help other passengers and call emergency services.

“Ebus is saying these people were prepared for this incident. This guy had not a clue in the world what was going on,” said Midgley.

“Not only were there no precautions to take care of the people on the bus but they were not equipped for a situation like this whatsoever.”

In a statement days after the crash, BC RCMP said the Ebus was equipped with seatbelts, adding many passengers weren’t wearing one.

“I do think the buses should indicate if there’s a seatbelt you should wear it, because Ebus, on the website, made no mention of that, the bus driver didn’t make any mention of that,” said Rathore.

“I know the law was changed two years ago; they changed laws and no one is enforcing it. I do think if people were wearing their seatbelts it wouldn’t have been as bad as it was. I do think in some ways that needs to change.”

Global News reached out to Ebus. The company says it is not offering any comment on the matter at this time.

According to BC Highway Patrol, it’s still too early to know if any charges will be put forward, and given the severity of the crash, the investigation could take about eight to 12 months.