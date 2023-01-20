Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Here we snow again: Saturday flurries possible on B.C.’s South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 6:19 pm
Click to play video: 'BCAA survey: many B.C. drivers are not prepared for winter'
BCAA survey: many B.C. drivers are not prepared for winter
WATCH: Global News Morning speaks with Josh Smythe of BCAA about a new survey that finds many B.C. drivers are not prepared to driving in winter conditions – Dec 1, 2022

After a few weeks of relatively balmy winter weather, B.C.’s South Coast could see a little wet snow on Saturday.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said most parts of the region will see rain, but snow is likely in areas above 300 metres in elevation.

Story continues below advertisement

For Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, wet snow is possible below 300 metres, she said — though minimal amounts are expected.

Trending Now

Even so, Gordon warned that there is the potential for slippery and slushy roads, strong winds and a risk of thunderstorms.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Cooling into next week

Read next: Police expected to give update on deadly Saanich, B.C. bank shooting Friday

In anticipation of cooler weather, the City of Vancouver is opening additional shelter spaces and warming centers Friday night through Monday.

Click to play video: 'Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia'
Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia
SnowWeatherRoad SafetyRoad ConditionsVancouver snowB.C. weathersouth coast weatherwet snowB.c. Snowsaturday snow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers