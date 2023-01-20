Here we snow again: Saturday flurries possible on B.C.’s South Coast

After a few weeks of relatively balmy winter weather, B.C.’s South Coast could see a little wet snow on Saturday.
Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said most parts of the region will see rain, but snow is likely in areas above 300 metres in elevation.
For Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, wet snow is possible below 300 metres, she said — though minimal amounts are expected.
Even so, Gordon warned that there is the potential for slippery and slushy roads, strong winds and a risk of thunderstorms.
In anticipation of cooler weather, the City of Vancouver is opening additional shelter spaces and warming centers Friday night through Monday.
