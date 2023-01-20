Take a sneak-peek tour of Super Nintendo World, opening next month

In exactly four weeks, Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood and it’s looks to be any classic gamer’s dream come true.
The park will be situated in the same area as the Jurassic Park and Transformers rides, in Universal’s lower lot. However, unlike it surrounding rides, Super Nintendo World will offer an environment that fully immerses guests inside a Nintendo game.
A sneak peek of the park, captured by Getty Images, certainly looks the part of the Super Mario Bros. games. Players enter through a green warp tube and on the other side are presented the Mushroom Kingdom, complete with steep pixelated cliffs, blocky green grass and yellow question mark blocks.
Instagram video from the Guardian‘s Oliver Wainwright shows moving toadstools and spinning coins on the cliff, as well as swaying Piranha Plants and travelling Shellcreepers.
From there, guests enter into the main attraction, where they can tour rooms themed to Yoshi’s Story and Super Stars before heading to Bowser’s Castle.
A tour of Bowser’s trophy room is first, before guests learn the rules for the game they’ve paid to play — Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.
According to press materials, the ride/game is the first major implementation of augmented reality technology in a U.S. theme part attraction. Guests will wear visors that allow them to interact with the ride’s virtual items.
Guests will be seated four to a vehicle. Universal notes riders will be playing alongside Mario and his pals, and will be taken through underwater courses as well as those among the clouds. Although not yet revealed by Universal, the Los Angeles Times says an encounter with the game’s infamous “Rainbow Road” also takes place.
The guests will compete against Team Bowser for the Golden Cup.
And while the ride is technically the biggest draw in the Mushroom Kingdom, Universal promises interactive games and activities where guests can collect digital coins and complete challenges to obtain keys from Koopa Troopas and Goombas.
Hungry adventurers can also find an array of themed dishes like Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese and Princess Peach Cupcakes at Toadstool Cafe.
You can experience it all yourself when it opens on Friday, Feb. 17.
