Canada

Saskatchewan minister instructs SaskTel to cut upcoming email charges

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 5:33 pm
Saskatchewan's Minister responsible for SaskTel, Don Morgan K.C., has instructed SaskTel to keep sasktel.net email addresses free of charge for SaskTel subscribers. . File / Global News

Saskatchewan’s minister responsible for SaskTel, Don Morgan K.C., has instructed SaskTel to keep sasktel.net email addresses as a free service for subscribers.

SaskTel had recently announced that sasktel.net email users would be subjected to a $1.95 monthly fee for using their email beginning April 21.

Read more: SaskTel to change free email address to paid subscription service

The company had planned to give users ample time to switch to a free domain before the charges were implemented. However, Morgan K.C. was not on board with the idea after hearing user concerns.

“Following the decision from SaskTel earlier this week to implement a monthly fee for email users, I have spoken with Saskatchewan residents and heard their concerns,” he said.

“As a result, I have instructed SaskTel to keep sasktel.net email addresses free of charge for SaskTel subscribers.”

He said this will positively affect approximately 88, 000 Saskatchewan residents.

