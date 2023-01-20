Homeowner alerted by home monitoring company about break-in at Puslinch home

Wellington County OPP are investigating a break-in at a home along the Wellington County-Waterloo Region border.
OPP say they were notified by the owner of the home on Townline Road in Puslinch Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
Investigators say the owner was earlier notified by their home monitoring company that an alarm was activated.
They say no one was home when officers arrived.
Read more: Cruiser struck by vehicle as man attempts to evade police in Cambridge
Read next: Police expected to give update on deadly Saanich, B.C. bank shooting Friday
Investigators have determined that several pieces of jewelry, watches, banking cards and a chequebook valued at around $30,000 were stolen.
They are looking for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Comments