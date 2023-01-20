Menu

Crime

Homeowner alerted by home monitoring company about break-in at Puslinch home

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 20, 2023 2:54 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP police constable. The Canadian Press file

Wellington County OPP are investigating a break-in at a home along the Wellington County-Waterloo Region border.

OPP say they were notified by the owner of the home on Townline Road in Puslinch Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say the owner was earlier notified by their home monitoring company that an alarm was activated.

They say no one was home when officers arrived.

Investigators have determined that several pieces of jewelry, watches, banking cards and a chequebook valued at around $30,000 were stolen.

They are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

RobberyGuelph NewsCambridge newsBreak InStolenwellington county oppHomeownerPuslinchhome monitoring
