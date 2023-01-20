First phase of west Edmonton emergency shelter opens Friday

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency shelter in west Edmonton will open some of its beds Friday.

The City of Edmonton said 59 private rooms will open at the Jasper Place Wellness Centre (JPWC), with a phased opening of the remaining 150 congregate beds over the next two months.

City council approved emergency funding for this shelter to the tune of $7.5 million in late November, with councillors calling the number of homeless people dying on the street and in tents a “crisis.”

The city said recent counts by Homeward Trust indicates more than 2,750 people in Edmonton are experiencing homelessness, with about 1,250 of them sleeping in emergency shelters or outside every night.

The shelter will provide access to daily meals, health services, harm reduction supports, case management support and will connect the users to a housing worker who will help them find something more permanent, according to the city.

“Every single Edmontonian deserves access to a safe and warm space, and that is exactly why this city council prioritized funding this shelter,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The beds opening Friday are for transitional housing clients, who can get admitted by referral only.

The shelter will be operated by Tallcree Tribal Government and will provide the users with “culturally appropriate interventions,” according to Tallcree Tribal Government chief Rupert Meneen.

“We know that many First Nations people are experiencing homelessness,” said Meneen.

“Tallcree Tribal Government is pleased to work with Jasper Place Wellness Centre and the City of Edmonton to address this urgent need, connecting First Nation people and others in need to culturally appropriate interventions and services in a safe environment.

“By doing so, we’ll achieve better outcomes for all.”

Once fully operational, the shelter will accommodate 209 people. These city-funded spots bring the total of winter emergency shelter spaces to 1,281. The province funds 622 year round spots and funded 450 additional spots this winter.

The shelter is expected to be open until the end of May, according to the city.