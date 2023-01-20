Menu

Crime

Second allegation of sexual misconduct surfaces against prominent Quebec cardinal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 1:56 pm
Cardinal Marc Ouellet, left, talks with Cardinal Vincent Nichols, before the start of an event at the Vatican on October 12, 2019. Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet has been accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Catholic Church in Quebec. View image in full screen
Cardinal Marc Ouellet, left, talks with Cardinal Vincent Nichols, before the start of an event at the Vatican on October 12, 2019. Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet has been accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Catholic Church in Quebec. AP, Alessandra Tarantino/The Canadian Press

The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City has confirmed that it received a second complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop in the Quebec capital.

A letter dated June 23, 2021, from the current Quebec City archbishop informs the woman that her allegations were “directly transmitted” to Pope Francis, who ordered an internal investigation that ultimately rejected the complaint against Ouellet.

The letter was published this week by the French Catholic weekly Golias Hebdo, with the woman’s name redacted, and a spokesperson for the archdiocese confirmed Friday that the letter is authentic.

Last week, another woman alleging sexual misconduct by Ouellet, who is now head of the Vatican’s bishops’ office, revealed her identity and accused the Catholic Church of trying to silence her through “threats and intimidation.”

Pamela Groleau, who is part of a class-action lawsuit filed in August against the Quebec City archdiocese, said she initially kept her identity secret to protect her family, her job and her mental health.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and Ouellet last month countersued Groleau in Quebec Superior Court for defamation, denying the allegations and seeking $100,000 in damages.

Catholic church sex abuseCardinal Marc OuelletQuebec cardinalCatholic Church sexual misconductMarc Ouellet sexual misconductQuebec class-action lawsuit churchRoman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City
© 2023 The Canadian Press

