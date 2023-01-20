Menu

Canada

Ottawa gives $40M to Atlantic shellfish farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'How Fiona forced a reckoning with climate change in Canada'
How Fiona forced a reckoning with climate change in Canada
Atlantic Canada watched in horror as post-tropical storm Fiona ripped through their homes and businesses, causing enough destruction to become one of the world's most expensive natural disasters in 2022. Ross Lord looks at how Canadians are reflecting on the extreme weather event's consequences months later, forcing them to face the growing dangers of climate change – Dec 30, 2022

The federal government is providing up to $40 million over two years to shellfish farmers in Atlantic Canada to help them recover from damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, says the money will assist with storm damage repairs, equipment replacement, product loss, and will also fund longer-term projects to help the industry adapt to future episodes of extreme weather.

Read more: Severe weather events in Canada caused $3.1B in insured damage in 2022: report

She says the storm had a “particularly devastating effect” on shellfish farmers, noting they are major employers that generate revenue in rural communities throughout the region.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has called post-tropical storm Fiona the most expensive extreme weather event ever recorded in the Atlantic region, causing $800 million in insured damage.

Read more: Matching Fiona relief donations from Ottawa not yet delivered to Red Cross

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last October that the federal government has set aside a $300-million recovery fund to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the storm.

During the Sept. 24 hurricane, homes were swept out to sea, while bridges, businesses, airports and other infrastructure were severely damaged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.

