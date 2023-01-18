Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Severe weather events in Canada caused $3.1B in insured damage in 2022: report

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 6:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Environmental predictions for 2023'
Environmental predictions for 2023
WATCH: From electric vehicles to phasing out fossil fuels, there's a lot to keep in mind when talking about the climate in 2023. – Dec 31, 2022

From flooding to storms, insured damage caused by severe weather events hit $3.1 billion in Canada last year, making 2022 the third worst year for insured losses in the country’s history, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

Among extreme weather disasters, the devastating derecho storm in Ontario and Quebec last May proved to be the most expensive, causing $ 1 billion in damages.

Read more: Ottawa residents struggle to claim insurance for derecho damages as winter approaches

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

The next most expensive events included hurricane Fiona, which cost $800 million, and summer storms in Western Canada which cost $300 million.

In its report published Wednesday, the national industry association representing Canada’s private home, auto and business insurers, said that the losses in 2022 were unlike those of 2016 — the highest loss year on record — during which the wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta., caused about 75 per cent of national losses.

Story continues below advertisement
Canada: Insured Catastrophic Losses in 2022 View image in full screen
Canada: Insured Catastrophic Losses in 2022. (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

“While the $3.1 billion figure is alarming, no single catastrophic event nor any particular region accounted for the majority of losses,” the bureau added.

In 2021, severe weather in Canada caused a total of $2.1 billion in insured damage.

Craig Stewart, vice president, Climate Change and Federal Issues at the IBC, said in the report that the Canadian government has spared “far too little attention” on the implementation of its climate policy.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'How Fiona forced a reckoning with climate change in Canada'
How Fiona forced a reckoning with climate change in Canada

“Canada is increasingly a riskier place to live, work and insure,” said Stewart, adding that the federal government needs to lead the way in finalizing a National Adaptation Strategy and “boldly funding both community-level infrastructure and property-level retrofits that increase resilience to floods, windstorms, heat events and wildfires.”

Story continues below advertisement

In November 2022, the federal government announced $1.6 billion in federal funding commitments to improve Canada’s climate resilience, including projects such as improving public infrastructures in municipalities and townships and flood mapping.

“IBC continues in-depth discussions with the federal and provincial governments on ways to improve the resilience of communities and better manage the costs of flooding for high-risk residential properties in Canada,” the report said.

Click to play video: 'Winter storms cause power outages, flight disruptions across Canada'
Winter storms cause power outages, flight disruptions across Canada

The report also mentions the bomb cyclone that hit Eastern Canada during the winter holiday season in 2022 causing $180 million in damages. Other events include British Columbia’s winter storm and king tide in December 2022, and Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario’s flooding in April, costing $80 million and $60 million respectively.

In the report, Stewart also cautioned about property insurance becoming more expensive in the days to come.

Story continues below advertisement

“In particular, we’re seeing early signs that property insurance may become less affordable or even unavailable as global reinsurers shift capacity away from riskier countries,” said Stewart.

“Now is the time for Canadian insurers and governments to partner on a National Flood Insurance Program to ensure Canadian homeowners remain financially resilient in the face of these growing number and severity of events.”

Climate ChangeCanadaSevere Weatherhurricane fionaInsurance Bureau Of CanadaDerecho StormCanada Insured damageCanada insured damage 2022
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers