Crime

More charges laid in string of London university area break-ins, suspect still at large

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 11:52 am
Marouane Zatouf, 33, of London.
Marouane Zatouf, 33, of London. London Police Service

As London, Ont., police continue to search for a wanted man in connection with a string of break-ins around the university area, additional charges have been laid.

Marouane Zatouf, 33, of London has now also been charged with eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, seven counts of possession of an identity document and two counts of break and enter.

Read more: London, Ont. man wanted in string of university-area break-ins

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

The additional charges were laid following a recent search warrant, police say.

On Tuesday, police said Zatouf had been charged by way of warrant of arrest with two counts of break and enter and theft, one count of trespassing at night, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

Police are continuing to locate Zatouf and urge the public to call them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if seen.

