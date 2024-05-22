Man, 20, arrested in connection with Montreal Jewish school shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police have arrested a man in connection with shots that were fired at a Jewish school in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in Nov. 2023.

In a press release, police said the 20-year-old was arrested in the city’s LaSalle borough on Wednesday.

He appeared in Montreal court later in the day and was charged with discharging a firearm, theft and concealing a vehicle.

The incident happened on Nov. 12, when police responded to shots being heard around 5 a.m. near Yeshiva Gedola school on Deacon Road, just off Van Horne Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the time, witnesses told police they saw someone shooting at the school before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers at the scene found bullet holes in the school’s door and casings on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the arrest, Montreal police said the investigation is ongoing as investigators look into the possibility that more than one person was involved in the shooting.

Earlier that month a separate Jewish school was targeted by gunfire and a synagogue was firebombed.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the confidential or anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta and The Canadian Press