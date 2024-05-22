Menu

Share

Crime

Man, 20, arrested in connection with Montreal Jewish school shooting

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
RELATED: Many members of Montreal's Jewish community are on edge after the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks. Early Sunday morning, a Jewish school in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce was targeted by gunfire for the second time in just a few days. Now as police ramp up patrols, some are calling for even more security and others are considering keeping their children home. Global's Dan Spector reports. – Nov 13, 2023
Share

Montreal police have arrested a man in connection with shots that were fired at a Jewish school in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in Nov. 2023.

In a press release, police said the 20-year-old was arrested in the city’s LaSalle borough on Wednesday.

He appeared in Montreal court later in the day and was charged with discharging a firearm, theft and concealing a vehicle.

The incident happened on Nov. 12, when police responded to shots being heard around 5 a.m. near Yeshiva Gedola school on Deacon Road, just off Van Horne Avenue.

At the time, witnesses told police they saw someone shooting at the school before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers at the scene found bullet holes in the school’s door and casings on the ground.

Despite the arrest, Montreal police said the investigation is ongoing as investigators look into the possibility that more than one person was involved in the shooting.

Earlier that month a separate Jewish school was targeted by gunfire and a synagogue was firebombed.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the confidential or anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta and The Canadian Press

