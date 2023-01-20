Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Last remaining mainstream cinema in Winnipeg’s downtown shuttered

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 11:49 am
Towne 8 Cinemas.
Towne 8 Cinemas. Landmark Cinemas / Facebook

The show’s over for downtown Winnipeg’s last remaining mainstream movie theatre.

A spokesperson for Landmark Cinemas told 680 CJOB Friday that Towne Cinema 8 is permanently closed. A temporary closure had been previously announced last summer.

The Notre Dame Avenue standby is now listed for sale after four decades in business.

Read more: Clear Lake, Man., cinema declared one of world’s most beautiful

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

The Landmark spokesperson said it was a difficult decision and that the owners appreciate all of the support from Winnipeggers over the years.

Trending Now

The Towne’s closure was preceded by the shuttering of the Globe Cinema at Portage Place in 2014, and a spate of closures — including the Garrick, Odeon and Northstar cinemas — from the 1990s through the early 2000s.

Story continues below advertisement

The 85-person capacity Dave Barber Cinematheque, operated by the Winnipeg Film Group, remains open in the city’s Exchange District, showing independent, Canadian and international films.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba movies focus on diverse casts'
Manitoba movies focus on diverse casts
Landmark CinemasWinnipeg moviesDowntown movie theatreTowne 8Towne 8 closesTowne CinemaWinnipeg movie theatre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers