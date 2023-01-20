Last remaining mainstream cinema in Winnipeg’s downtown shuttered

Send this page to someone via email

The show’s over for downtown Winnipeg’s last remaining mainstream movie theatre.

A spokesperson for Landmark Cinemas told 680 CJOB Friday that Towne Cinema 8 is permanently closed. A temporary closure had been previously announced last summer.

The Notre Dame Avenue standby is now listed for sale after four decades in business.

The Landmark spokesperson said it was a difficult decision and that the owners appreciate all of the support from Winnipeggers over the years.

The Towne’s closure was preceded by the shuttering of the Globe Cinema at Portage Place in 2014, and a spate of closures — including the Garrick, Odeon and Northstar cinemas — from the 1990s through the early 2000s.

The 85-person capacity Dave Barber Cinematheque, operated by the Winnipeg Film Group, remains open in the city’s Exchange District, showing independent, Canadian and international films.