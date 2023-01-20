Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to 2 Mexican hot spots

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 11:16 am
A Sunwing aircraft. View image in full screen
A Sunwing aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Bad news for sun-seekers looking to escape a Manitoba winter: a warm-weather airline flying out of Winnipeg has cancelled future flights to a pair of Mexican destinations, starting next month.

Sunwing Airlines confirmed Friday that it has cancelled direct flights from James Richardson International Airport to both Los Cabos and Mazatlan, Mexico, in the first few weeks of February.

“We apologize to our valued customers and airport partner in Winnipeg for the inconvenience and disruption,” the airline said in a statement.

“The decision to reduce winter flight operations in Winnipeg from February onwards was deemed necessary due to operational and business constraints that would prevent us from delivering the standards of service our customers in this region both expect and deserve when travelling with Sunwing.”

Trending Now

Read more: Canadian Sunwing passengers stranded in Mexico for 5 days with ‘no communication’

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

Story continues below advertisement

The airline is offering affected customers the chance to change their destination for free, as well as a $100 travel credit.

Sunwing still offers flights to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, as well as two destinations in both the Dominican Republic and Cuba, and said it hopes to return to a full schedule next season.

Click to play video: 'Holding airlines accountable'
Holding airlines accountable

 

MexicoSunwingWinnipeg AirportSunwing AirlinesJames Richardson International AirportWinnipeg flightsMexican Vacation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers