Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to 2 Mexican hot spots

Bad news for sun-seekers looking to escape a Manitoba winter: a warm-weather airline flying out of Winnipeg has cancelled future flights to a pair of Mexican destinations, starting next month.

Sunwing Airlines confirmed Friday that it has cancelled direct flights from James Richardson International Airport to both Los Cabos and Mazatlan, Mexico, in the first few weeks of February.

“We apologize to our valued customers and airport partner in Winnipeg for the inconvenience and disruption,” the airline said in a statement.

“The decision to reduce winter flight operations in Winnipeg from February onwards was deemed necessary due to operational and business constraints that would prevent us from delivering the standards of service our customers in this region both expect and deserve when travelling with Sunwing.”

The airline is offering affected customers the chance to change their destination for free, as well as a $100 travel credit.

Sunwing still offers flights to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, as well as two destinations in both the Dominican Republic and Cuba, and said it hopes to return to a full schedule next season.