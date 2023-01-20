Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 10:20 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 20
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Jan. 20.

Celebrating the Lunar New Year, the King of Kovbasa is back and hitting the ice for Hockey Day in Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Jan. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating the Lunar New Year in Saskatoon

The Lunar New Year is on Sunday, Jan. 22, bringing in the Year of the Rabbit.

We’re celebrating by looking at the some of the traditions and what’s happening in Saskatoon to mark the occasion.

Haven Seto from the Chinese Martial Arts Academy with details about the event at TCU Place along with a martial arts demonstration.

Celebrating the Lunar New Year in Saskatoon

King of Kovbasa returns to Prairieland Park

A tasty Saskatoon featuring gourmet sausages from around the province returns in February.

Ten sausage makers are vying for the votes to be crowned the next King of Kovbasa.

Trending Now

Shayla Romanyshyn with more details on the event and their charity partner.

King of Kovbasa returns to Prairieland Park

Hockey Day in Saskatchewan takes to the ice in Martensville

The city of Martensville is the hub for Hockey Day in Saskatchewan.

Organizers are welcoming teams from leagues across the province for the annual event, to build the community and celebrate local hockey.

Martensville Minor Hockey president Trevor Hanley explains how the city was selected as the host and the events that are taking place.

Hockey Day in Saskatchewan takes to the ice in Martensville

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 20

The sunshine returns — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Jan. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 20
HockeyGlobal News Morning SaskatoonLunar New YearMartensvilleSausageKing Of KovbasaHockey Day in SaskatchewanChinese Martial Arts Academy
