Crime

6 dead, including police officer and suspect, after shooting in Georgia

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 8:22 pm
breaking news View image in full screen
Global News

Six people are dead, including a police officer, after a shooter opened fire from an apartment balcony and then killed themselves in a Georgia city on Friday, officials said.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that the suspect fired several rounds into the yard of the building in Sagarejo, killing four people and wounding five more.

After police arrived, the suspect opened fire again, killing an officer, according to officials.

“Additional police teams were mobilized to the scene of the incident, and a special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was called to the scene,” the statement reads.

Trending Now

“Upon their arrival, the accused allegedly committed suicide by firing a firearm.”

The statement said the suspect was born in 1974 but did not provide any other details about their identity.

The conditions of those injured in the shooting was not immediately known.

The ministry said it was investigating the incident and would release more information when it was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Georgiapolice officer killedGeorgia shootingGeorgia police shootingGeorgia Countrypolice officer killed georgiaSagarejoSagarejo police shootingSagarejo shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

